Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,105 ($28.40) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.63) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.98) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.79) to GBX 2,000 ($26.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.84) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,901.69 ($25.66).

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,468 ($19.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,330.50 ($17.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.82). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,545.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

