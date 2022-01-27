TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 277,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,185. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $646.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.01.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

