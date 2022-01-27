Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target Cut to GBX 266

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 351 ($4.74) to GBX 266 ($3.59) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.94) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.83) to GBX 325 ($4.38) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 383.50 ($5.17).

TRN stock opened at GBX 211.80 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a twelve month low of GBX 211.20 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 536.50 ($7.24). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 268.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.44.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

