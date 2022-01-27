Traders Purchase High Volume of Xerox Put Options (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,369% compared to the typical daily volume of 115 put options.

XRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of XRX opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Xerox has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. Xerox’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 1,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Xerox by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 722.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

