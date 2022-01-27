Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,204 call options on the company. This is an increase of 811% compared to the typical volume of 242 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 359,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 83,392 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,141,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 743,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 70,508 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

NYSE SBS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.88. 75,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.17 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 10.73%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.