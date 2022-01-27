Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tractor Supply updated its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.50 EPS.

TSCO traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.03. The stock had a trading volume of 40,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $139.11 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $209.47. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.08.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

