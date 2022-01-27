TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,627. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $414.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

