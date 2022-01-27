Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.73. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 22,626 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 44.2% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.