Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.51

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.73. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 22,626 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $202.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.70.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Townsquare Media by 44.2% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 237,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. 50.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Townsquare Media Company Profile (NYSE:TSQ)
Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.