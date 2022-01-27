Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.16

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$40.16 and traded as high as C$45.08. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$43.17, with a volume of 1,615,812 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.62.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.85.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total value of C$2,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 668,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,845,413.95. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,249,499.90. Insiders bought a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $1,344,655 over the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

