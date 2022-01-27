Tokenomy Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0467 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenomy has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $30,376.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tokenomy has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokenomy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00040779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tokenomy

Tokenomy (TEN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Tokenomy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenomy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.