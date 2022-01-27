TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Upgraded to Neutral at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TOD’S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.95.

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

