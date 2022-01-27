TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of TNR Technical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNRK) dropped 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

TNR Technical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TNRK)

TNR Technical, Inc engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Technical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Technical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.