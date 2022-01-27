tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.38) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of TBLD stock opened at GBX 180 ($2.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £364.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 13.47 and a current ratio of 13.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 194.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.58. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 177 ($2.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($4.10).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

