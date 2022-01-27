ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ThredUp had a negative net margin of 28.00% and a negative return on equity of 52.77%. The company had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ThredUp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $969,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $191,118.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,684 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

