TheStreet Lowers CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. CarParts.com has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 2.56.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $141.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CarParts.com by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 250.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 120,623 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 23.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

