The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $21.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.06 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $84.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.95 billion to $86.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.33 billion to $96.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.04. 1,034,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,988,823. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

