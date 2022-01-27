The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Increased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,217,691 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 162,950 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $185,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $2,986,000. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,835,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,693,000 after purchasing an additional 537,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,397,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,612,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,321,000 after purchasing an additional 552,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.51. 55,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,267,120. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.37 and a 12 month high of $83.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

