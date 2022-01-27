The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

