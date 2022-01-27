The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.72

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.72 and traded as high as $59.20. The Swatch Group shares last traded at $59.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72.

About The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

