The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Sage Group (LON:SGE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.71) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.92) price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 730 ($9.85) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.88).

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 698 ($9.42) on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 556 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 862.20 ($11.63). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 807.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 751.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27. The stock has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.32.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

