The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 22,105 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,105 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $270,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

