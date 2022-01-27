The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 146,900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $201,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.