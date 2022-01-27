The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,420 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $228,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

RTX stock opened at $88.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

