The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 179,352 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 676,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $167,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 187.8% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $237.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

