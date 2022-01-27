The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,017,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $210,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $59.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $257.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

