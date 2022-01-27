The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,407 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $180,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 31.1% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 46,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

