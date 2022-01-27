The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 154,692 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,827,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $306,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

