The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

NYSE:HD opened at $360.84 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

