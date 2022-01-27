The Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $70.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 687,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $90,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.