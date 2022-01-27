The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

HAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.98.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

