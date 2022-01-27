The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $7.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.05.

Shares of EL stock opened at $292.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.09%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.