The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post $538.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $546.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 18.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PLCE stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.05.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

