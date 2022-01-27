The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,747,000 after purchasing an additional 201,785 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

BK stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.34. 40,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,368. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.