Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.10) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of THS stock opened at GBX 123.19 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £334.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.99. Tharisa has a one year low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 156 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

