TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at HC Wainwright

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGTX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of TGTX opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $720,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,677,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,501,000 after acquiring an additional 706,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $454,826,000 after buying an additional 600,968 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,859,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,841,000 after buying an additional 507,028 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,098,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,392,000 after buying an additional 755,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,115,000 after buying an additional 352,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

