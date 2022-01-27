Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Evercore ISI

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.