Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $181,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.