Texas Instruments Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Texas Instruments has raised its dividend by 60.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Texas Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Instruments to earn $8.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.