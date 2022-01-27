Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Purchases C$12,250.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,653,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$23,557,519.30.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 155,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$96,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 52,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$36,750.00.

On Monday, January 10th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 2,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Friday, December 31st, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 30,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 19,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$2,560.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$6,800.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Friday, November 19th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$9,425.00.

On Monday, November 15th, William Paul Wells Wells purchased 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$310.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

