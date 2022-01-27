Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $313.00 at Citigroup

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $262.00 to $313.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 66.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $908.87.

Shares of TSLA opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,044.37 and a 200-day moving average of $889.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

