Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,103.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $924.31.

Shares of TSLA opened at $937.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,044.37 and a 200 day moving average of $889.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $941.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

