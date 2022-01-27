TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as high as C$5.86. TeraGo shares last traded at C$5.85, with a volume of 17,165 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$119.88 million and a P/E ratio of -13.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

TeraGo (TSE:TGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.88 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TeraGo (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

