Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.98 EPS.

TER stock traded up $5.08 on Wednesday, hitting $143.37. 2,305,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,377. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $263,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,500. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

