Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,340 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teradata were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradata by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teradata by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Teradata by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDC opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

