Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.04

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.04 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.