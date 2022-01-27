TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.2627 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 137.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

