Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 613,235 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ERIC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 96 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a SEK 125 price target (up previously from SEK 123) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 813,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

