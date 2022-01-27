Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a SEK 125 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

