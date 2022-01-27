Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $546.23 Million

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to announce $546.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $540.30 million to $552.03 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.76.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,873 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,181. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

