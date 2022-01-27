Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$53.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

TECK stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 34,410 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 166,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,352,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

